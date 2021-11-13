Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,966 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $39,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,641,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $59.02 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17.

