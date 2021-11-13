Bank of America Corp DE Sells 561,409 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.