Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,698 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.84% of UniFirst worth $37,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,666.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $181.20 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.27. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.