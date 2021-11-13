Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Acquires $344,498.40 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Matt Mcneill bought 11,070 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $31.24 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.