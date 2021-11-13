Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 275.30 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.69.

In other news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

