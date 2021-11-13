Barrington Research Increases Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $15.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

MIMO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

MIMO opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that Airspan Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $191,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

