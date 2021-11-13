Barrington Research Raises Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $55.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a PE ratio of 199.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

