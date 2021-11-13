Barry Callebaut’s (BYCBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BYCBF stock opened at $2,363.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,388.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,379.88. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $2,135.00 and a 1-year high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

