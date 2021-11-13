BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on BBTV in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of BBTV stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. BBTV has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

