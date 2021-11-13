BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$22.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.58.

Shares of TSE BBTV opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$144.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. BBTV has a 52 week low of C$4.92 and a 52 week high of C$15.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

