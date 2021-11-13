BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

