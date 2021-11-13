BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

