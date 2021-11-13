BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

UNM stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

