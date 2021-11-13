BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,240,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $196.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

