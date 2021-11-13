BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

