BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

