BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,215 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.94. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

