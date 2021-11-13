BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.