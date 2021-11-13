Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 23,856 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 681.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 488,833 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

