Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,044 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,044 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

