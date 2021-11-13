Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,095 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

