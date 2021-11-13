Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,869 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

