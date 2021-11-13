Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,679,000 after buying an additional 630,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,107,000 after buying an additional 295,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

