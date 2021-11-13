Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y opened at $697.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.49. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

