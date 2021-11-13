Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBLX opened at $107.58 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

