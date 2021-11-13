Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.11. The company had a trading volume of 277,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,276. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,050,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

