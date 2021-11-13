Beazley’s (BZLYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

