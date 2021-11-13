Beer Money (BEER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,117.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $383,742.68 and approximately $19,117.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00225213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00087780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.