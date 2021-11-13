Belt Trading Up 83.4% This Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,965.38 or 1.00373464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.59 or 0.07109599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

