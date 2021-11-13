Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €120.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €147.13 ($173.09).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €220.80 ($259.76) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($66.59) and a fifty-two week high of €235.60 ($277.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

