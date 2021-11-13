Berenberg Bank Cuts Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 228

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 228 ($2.98) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBST. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 248.60 ($3.25).

IBST opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £827.46 million and a P/E ratio of 25.25. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

