Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€9.30” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.74 ($9.10).

SHA opened at €7.91 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.33. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

