Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

XAIR stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $13.40. 1,532,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,001. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beyond Air stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Beyond Air worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

