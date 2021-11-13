BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. BGSF reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGSF shares. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,998 shares of company stock worth $406,307. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. BGSF has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

