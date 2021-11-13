Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

