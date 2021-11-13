Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

