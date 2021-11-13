BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLFS. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 613,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,840. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.55, a P/E/G ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,712 shares of company stock worth $11,391,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $13,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.