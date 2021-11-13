Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.79 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

