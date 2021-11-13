BitWhite Price Hits $0.0044 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $159,163.17 and approximately $171,866.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

