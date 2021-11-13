BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

