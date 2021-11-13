BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

