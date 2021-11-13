BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $971.49 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $658.29 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $899.51 and its 200-day moving average is $887.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

