Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.88

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 11132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

