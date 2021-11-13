Blank Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $20.89 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $376,993.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

