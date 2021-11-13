Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $19.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

NYSE BLND opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,182,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,257,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.