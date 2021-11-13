Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blend Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $12.76 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

