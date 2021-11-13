Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Blucora has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $876.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blucora by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blucora by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

