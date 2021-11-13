Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 590,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BRBS opened at $18.40 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

