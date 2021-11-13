BMO Capital Markets Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.