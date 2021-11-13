BMO Capital Markets Increases Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCN. TD Securities initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

TCN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

